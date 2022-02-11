Five Brothers Convicted by Russian Court in Saratov Region

Aleksey Bogatov

Born: 1960 (Baklushi, Ulyanovsk Region)

Biography: Worked as an ambulance driver

Married Lyubov in 1982. Raised three sons

Studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses helped him to understand how God’s Kingdom would bring about justice for all mankind. Baptized in 1994

Personal Comments

How did you feel Jehovah’s support while you were in the pretrial detention center?

I did not have a Bible for the first month of my detention, but I did have a pen and a notebook. I prayed to Jehovah every day to help me remember scriptures. By the end of the month, I had recalled 112 verses. This was proof to me that if I read the Bible regularly and meditate, Jehovah uses his holy spirit to help me remember. I thanked Jehovah for his help.