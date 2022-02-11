NOVEMBER 29, 2023
RUSSIA
Five Brothers Convicted by Russian Court in Saratov Region
On November 23, 2023, the Balakovskiy District Court of the Saratov Region announced its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aleksey Bogatov, Yevgeniy Fomashin, Vladimir Mavrin, Andrey Murych, and Sergey Tyurin. All five brothers were convicted. Aleksey and Vladimir each received a suspended prison sentence of six years. Andrey, Sergey, and Yevgeniy were each fined 300,000 rubles ($3,362 U.S.). None of the brothers are required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
The examples of these five faithful brothers are a reminder that we can endure adversity for the good news when we rely on the power of God.—2 Timothy 1:8.
Time Line
February 11, 2022
Criminal case initiated
March 23, 2022
FSB officers searched the homes of all five brothers. Each was interrogated and sent to a temporary detention center
March 25, 2022
Brothers placed in a pretrial detention center
January 23, 2023
Brothers released from custody and placed under travel restrictions
July 21, 2023
Criminal trial began
November 23, 2023
Convicted