‘Fearing Jehovah Gives Us Strength’

On March 27, 2025, the Konakovo City Court of the Tver Region convicted Brothers Oleg Katamov, Aleksey Kuznetsov, Aleksandr Shchetinin, and Aleksandr Starikov. The brothers were each given a prison sentence of six years. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profiles

Oleg Katamov Born: 1962 (Konakovo) Baptized: 1991 Background: Worked as a factory press operator. Married Larisa in 1985. They have one daughter Charged with: Conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses Sentence: Six years in prison Personal Comments How does your spiritual routine provide stability during this difficult time? There are times when I feel anxious. But I recall learning three steps to maintain joy. It is important to regularly feed myself spiritually, to live by Jehovah’s standards, and to make worshipping Jehovah the center of my life. The benefits of applying this counsel are undeniable. My joy has increased, I feel at peace, and I have an unshakable trust in Jehovah.

Aleksey Kuznetsov Born: 1974 (Bezhetsk, Tver Region) Baptized: 2002 Background: Worked as a teacher. Married Natalya in 2023 Charged with: Discussing the Bible Sentence: Six years in prison Personal Comments What helps you to fight discouragement? The uncertainty of my situation is difficult. I have found that setting both spiritual and practical goals for myself prevents me from becoming overly discouraged. After setting a goal, I track my progress in a notebook so I remain focused on achieving it. This has helped me to stay positive and to feel good about what I accomplish.

Aleksandr Shchetinin Born: 1989 (Podolsk, Moscow Region) Baptized: 2007 Background: Worked as a dispatcher for a trucking company Charged with: Discussing the Bible Sentence: Six years in prison Personal Comments How have regular Bible reading and prayer helped you? I know that if I were to become too focused on my problems, my negative thoughts would easily discourage me. But I have always found that regular Bible reading and taking time to pray—especially prayers of thanksgiving—are the most effective ways to deal with stress and anxiety. This helps me to stay focused on doing what is right, which not only brings me satisfaction but also guarantees Jehovah’s blessing.

Aleksandr Starikov Born: 1960 (Ivanovo, Ivanovo Region) Baptized: 1998 Background: Worked as a commercial pilot Charged with: Conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference Sentence: Six years in prison Personal Comments How is the fear of Jehovah benefiting you? Proverbs 29:25 says: “Trembling at men is a snare, but the one trusting in Jehovah will be protected.” I know I need to do God’s will in every circumstance, not just when it is convenient or easy. If I give in to fear of man, it will weaken me and force me to take a defensive position in this spiritual war. On the other hand, fearing Jehovah gives me strength and assures me that I can conquer the world, just as Jesus did. I often reflect on how Jehovah has helped me overcome challenges in the past. This further convinces me that he will help me endure in the future.

We are grateful for the examples of faith and courage these brothers provide us. As we see the way Jehovah cares for those who are enduring persecution, we are reminded that “those who fear [Jehovah] lack nothing.”—Psalm 34:9.