MARCH 28, 2025
RUSSIA
‘Fearing Jehovah Gives Us Strength’
On March 27, 2025, the Konakovo City Court of the Tver Region convicted Brothers Oleg Katamov, Aleksey Kuznetsov, Aleksandr Shchetinin, and Aleksandr Starikov. The brothers were each given a prison sentence of six years. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.
We are grateful for the examples of faith and courage these brothers provide us. As we see the way Jehovah cares for those who are enduring persecution, we are reminded that “those who fear [Jehovah] lack nothing.”—Psalm 34:9.