Sister Nataliya Voropaeva

MAY 22, 2023
RUSSIA

“Fear Is a Reaction But Courage a Decision”

On March 24, 2023, the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk announced its verdict in the case involving Sister Nataliya Voropaeva. She was fined 360,000 rubles ($4,730 U.S.).

Like Nataliya, we too are determined to “be of good courage and say: ‘Jehovah is my helper, I will not be afraid.’”—Hebrews 13:6.

Time Line

  1. November 2017–November 2020

    Placed under surveillance and apartment searched. Interrogated as part of the investigation against Brother Andrey Stupnikov

  2. September 5, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  3. September 6, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. October 20, 2022

    Criminally charged

  5. February 27, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  6. March 24, 2023

    Fined 360,000 rubles ($4,730 U.S.)

 

