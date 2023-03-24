Nataliya Voropaeva

Born: 1971 (Krasnoyarsk)

Biography: Works as a hairdresser

Wondered why there is so much suffering in the world if God exists. Jehovah’s Witnesses showed her the Bible’s answers to her questions. Baptized in 1996

Personal Comments

How have the brothers and sisters been a support to you?

In his concluding comments to the court, Brother Feliks Makhammadiyev said: “To deprive your life of friendship would be the same as depriving the world of sunlight.” I completely agree with that. My friends have tirelessly been a source of light and warmth for me. During the investigation process, I fell and broke my leg. I was in a cast for two months after having an operation. My brothers and sisters provided transportation, went grocery shopping, prepared meals, and did everything they could to support me emotionally and materially. And over 100 of them showed up for my sentencing to support me. My friends are a blessing for which I am very grateful to Jehovah. Their support reminds me that nothing can prevent Jehovah from demonstrating his love for me.

What lesson have you learned as a result of this experience?

I have come to realize that fear is a reaction but courage a decision. This is because my courage grows stronger when I know I have Jehovah’s approval. As I continue to strengthen my relationship with Jehovah and read his Word every day, I clearly see his hand in my life. This convinces me that Jehovah will never fail to be at my side.