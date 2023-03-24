MAY 22, 2023
RUSSIA
“Fear Is a Reaction But Courage a Decision”
On March 24, 2023, the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk announced its verdict in the case involving Sister Nataliya Voropaeva. She was fined 360,000 rubles ($4,730 U.S.).
Profile
Like Nataliya, we too are determined to “be of good courage and say: ‘Jehovah is my helper, I will not be afraid.’”—Hebrews 13:6.
Time Line
November 2017–November 2020
Placed under surveillance and apartment searched. Interrogated as part of the investigation against Brother Andrey Stupnikov
September 5, 2022
Criminal case initiated
September 6, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
October 20, 2022
Criminally charged
February 27, 2023
Criminal trial began
March 24, 2023
Fined 360,000 rubles ($4,730 U.S.)