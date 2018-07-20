Facing Uncertainty With Confidence

Kristina Golik

Born: 1992 (Ukraine)

Biography: Studied graphics and web design

Fifth-generation Jehovah’s Witness. Baptized in 2006

Married Dmitriy in 2012. He was convicted in June 2021 and is serving a prison sentence of six years and two months

Personal Comments

Is there a Bible verse that helps you remain joyful?

When Dmitriy and I were first separated, I did not know exactly how to feel about this injustice. I really missed his comfort and support. I begged Jehovah to help me. Through my Bible reading, I came upon Psalm 17. I was particularly touched by verse 15: “But as for me, in righteousness I will see your face; I am satisfied to awaken in your presence.” Now, every morning when I wake up, I remind myself how my God, Jehovah, knows better than anyone how to give the comfort and encouragement I need. Despite my difficulties, I can always find a reason to smile.