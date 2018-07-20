Skip to content

Left to right: Sisters Yekaterina Olshevskaya, Kristina Golik, Valentina Yermilova, and Mariya Myasnikova

FEBRUARY 9, 2024
RUSSIA

Facing Uncertainty With Confidence

The Blagoveshchensk City Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Kristina Golik, Yekaterina Olshevskaya, Mariya Myasnikova, and Valentina Yermilova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are grateful for the examples of reliance on Jehovah that these sisters provide. And we know that Jehovah will continue to care for and richly bless them.—Psalm 27:3.

Time Line

  1. July 20, 2018

    Homes searched

  2. July 22, 2021

    All four sisters criminally charged

  3. July 27, 2021

    Kristina and Mariya placed under travel restrictions

  4. August 3, 2021

    Yekaterina placed under travel restrictions

  5. August 4, 2021

    Valentina placed under travel restrictions

  6. May 26, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
