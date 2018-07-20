FEBRUARY 9, 2024
RUSSIA
Facing Uncertainty With Confidence
The Blagoveshchensk City Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Kristina Golik, Yekaterina Olshevskaya, Mariya Myasnikova, and Valentina Yermilova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We are grateful for the examples of reliance on Jehovah that these sisters provide. And we know that Jehovah will continue to care for and richly bless them.—Psalm 27:3.
Time Line
July 20, 2018
Homes searched
July 22, 2021
All four sisters criminally charged
July 27, 2021
Kristina and Mariya placed under travel restrictions
August 3, 2021
Yekaterina placed under travel restrictions
August 4, 2021
Valentina placed under travel restrictions
May 26, 2023
Criminal trial began