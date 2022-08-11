APRIL 8, 2024
RUSSIA
Experiencing Jehovah’s Care While in Pretrial Detention
The Novocherkassk City Court of the Rostov Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyubov Galitsyna and Brothers Garegin Khachaturyan and Gevorg Yeritsyan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We are confident that, although our opposers mean to do us harm, Jehovah will continue to bless his loyal servants and make things “turn out well.”—Genesis 50:20.
Time Line
August 11, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Lyubov, Garegin, and Gevorg. Homes searched. Garegin and Gevorg placed in a temporary detention center
August 12, 2022
Garegin and Gevorg transferred to a pretrial detention center
August 16, 2022
Lyubov placed in a temporary detention center
August 17, 2022
Lyubov transferred to a pretrial detention center
September 20, 2023
Criminal trial began
December 25, 2023
Lyubov released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest