Left to right: Sister Lyubov Galitsyna, Brothers Garegin Khachaturyan and Gevorg Yeritsyan

APRIL 8, 2024
RUSSIA

Experiencing Jehovah’s Care While in Pretrial Detention

The Novocherkassk City Court of the Rostov Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyubov Galitsyna and Brothers Garegin Khachaturyan and Gevorg Yeritsyan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are confident that, although our opposers mean to do us harm, Jehovah will continue to bless his loyal servants and make things “turn out well.”—Genesis 50:20.

Time Line

  1. August 11, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Lyubov, Garegin, and Gevorg. Homes searched. Garegin and Gevorg placed in a temporary detention center

  2. August 12, 2022

    Garegin and Gevorg transferred to a pretrial detention center

  3. August 16, 2022

    Lyubov placed in a temporary detention center

  4. August 17, 2022

    Lyubov transferred to a pretrial detention center

  5. September 20, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  6. December 25, 2023

    Lyubov released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

a b During the preparation of this article, Brothers Khachaturyan and Yeritsyan were in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain their personal comments.

 

