Experiencing Jehovah’s Care While in Pretrial Detention

Lyubov Galitsyna

Born: 1959 (Plastunovskaya, Krasnodar Territory)

Biography: Worked as a mechanical engineer in a manufacturing facility before retirement

Became interested in studying the Bible after learning about the hope of life without sickness and death. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1995

Widowed in 2015

Personal Comments

How did you feel Jehovah’s support during the year and four months you spent in the pretrial detention center?

Being in a cell with drug users, thieves, and other criminals was very challenging. There was often a lot of tension. I would pray to Jehovah, sometimes all night, begging him to show me how to deal with the situation. Over 25 different people passed through my cell during my time in the detention center. With Jehovah’s help, I managed to build a good relationship with all of them. He also helped me to use this circumstance to identify and work on my own weaknesses. I was grateful for the opportunity to improve my Christian personality.