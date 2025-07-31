“Examples of Faith Bring Glory to Jehovah’s Name”

Valeriy Khmil

Born: 1982 (Kolpashevo, Tomsk Region)

Baptized: 2008

Background: Works as a warehouse manager. Married Kira in 2007. They have two daughters and a son

Charged with: Conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference

Sentence: Fined 400,000 rubles ($4,917 U.S.)

Personal Comments

What have you learned about Jehovah during this challenging time?

To say that Jehovah is a caring Father is an understatement. There are so many of us who are going through trials, yet we each receive exactly what we need to endure. Jehovah knows his family well and loves us all. After seeing the many things that he has done for me, I am even more convinced that he never abandons his loyal ones.