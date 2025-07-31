JULY 31, 2025
“Examples of Faith Bring Glory to Jehovah’s Name”
On July 28, 2025, the Gryazi City Court of the Lipetsk Region convicted Brothers Valeriy Khmil, Sergey Kretov, Aleksandr Podolin, Aleksandr Popras, and Yevgeniy Reshetnikov, and Sisters Tatyana Morlang, Nataliya Perekatiy, and Svetlana Vyrezkova. The court imposed fines ranging from 250,000 rubles ($3,073 U.S.) to 550,000 rubles ($6,761 U.S.).
As the persecution of our brothers and sisters continues in Russia and Crimea, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to provide them refuge in his “everlasting arms.”—Deuteronomy 33:27.