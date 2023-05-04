Skip to content

Brother Yuriy Yuskov

MARCH 22, 2024
RUSSIA

Eighty-Five-Year-Old Brother Yuriy Yuskov Convicted

On March 15, 2024, the Novocheboksarsk City Court of the Chuvash Republic convicted Brother Yuriy Yuskov. He received a five-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We are grateful for the examples of faith and endurance set by our older brothers and sisters like Yuriy. We know that Jehovah will never abandon them but will continue to show his mightiness in their behalf.—Psalm 71:18, 19.

Time Line

  1. May 4, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  2. May 5, 2023

    Home searched. Placed under travel restrictions

  3. January 23, 2024

    Criminal trial began

  4. March 15, 2024

    Convicted and given a five-year suspended prison sentence

a Brother Yuskov’s personal comments were provided prior to his sentencing.

 

