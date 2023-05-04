MARCH 22, 2024
Eighty-Five-Year-Old Brother Yuriy Yuskov Convicted
On March 15, 2024, the Novocheboksarsk City Court of the Chuvash Republic convicted Brother Yuriy Yuskov. He received a five-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
We are grateful for the examples of faith and endurance set by our older brothers and sisters like Yuriy. We know that Jehovah will never abandon them but will continue to show his mightiness in their behalf.—Psalm 71:18, 19.
Time Line
May 4, 2023
Criminal case initiated
May 5, 2023
Home searched. Placed under travel restrictions
January 23, 2024
Criminal trial began
March 15, 2024
Convicted and given a five-year suspended prison sentence
a Brother Yuskov’s personal comments were provided prior to his sentencing.