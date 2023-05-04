Eighty-Five-Year-Old Brother Yuriy Yuskov Convicted

Yuriy Yuskov

Born: 1938 (Selivanovskaya, Rostov Region)

Biography: Worked as a welder

Yuriy’s wife, Lyudmila, passed away in 2019

Yuriy’s son was the first in the family to become one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Yuriy accepted a Bible study. He was especially affected by the Bible’s hope of a resurrection. Yuriy was baptized in 2005

Personal Comments

How have you felt Jehovah’s support while being persecuted?

I know that Jehovah loves and supports his servants, and I have experienced this in a very special way. Jehovah has answered my prayers for peace of mind and has helped me to understand the accusations against me and all the legal proceedings. Even the judge has been very kind. He could see that it was difficult for me to get up from my chair each time I had to answer questions and allowed me to remain seated. Many brothers and sisters have come from other cities to support me when I was in court. Others have called or written, saying: “Brother Yuriy, hang in there! Jehovah is with you. We are praying for you.” I feel closer than ever to Jehovah, and I am grateful for his mercy.