Eduard Sviridov Released From Russian Prison

On April 2, 2026, Brother Eduard Sviridov was released from a prison colony in Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to six years and six months in prison on December 22, 2023. Considering that he spent over three years and nine months in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

During his imprisonment, Eduard was moved to several different detention facilities. His wife, Yelena, commented: “Every time Eduard was transferred, what helped him to endure was the thought that he was being given an opportunity to develop patience and humility. But no matter where he was, he did all he could to get along well with those around him. One young man even said that Eduard had become like a father to him and that, after his own release, he hoped to see Eduard again.”

We are grateful to know that Eduard has been reunited with his loved ones. How proud we are to be among those whose conduct, even when under trial, brings glory to Jehovah.—1 Peter 2:12.