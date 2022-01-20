Skip to content

Brother Aleksey Lelikov

OCTOBER 31, 2023
RUSSIA

“Do Not Look at the Windstorm”

The Sovietskiy District Court of Krasnodar will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Lelikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

The examples of endurance we find throughout our brotherhood strengthen our faith in Jehovah’s promise to ‘calm the windstorm’ of anxieties that we may face.—Psalm 107:28, 29.

Time Line

  1. January 20, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. January 28, 2022

    Lelikovs’ home searched. Aleksey taken for interrogation and released the same day

  3. February 16, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

