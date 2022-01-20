OCTOBER 31, 2023
RUSSIA
“Do Not Look at the Windstorm”
The Sovietskiy District Court of Krasnodar will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Lelikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
The examples of endurance we find throughout our brotherhood strengthen our faith in Jehovah’s promise to ‘calm the windstorm’ of anxieties that we may face.—Psalm 107:28, 29.
Time Line
January 20, 2022
Criminal case initiated
January 28, 2022
Lelikovs’ home searched. Aleksey taken for interrogation and released the same day
February 16, 2023
Criminal trial began