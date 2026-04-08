Dmitriy Zagulin Released From Russian Prison

On March 27, 2026, Brother Dmitriy Zagulin was released from a prison colony in Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to three and a half years in prison on December 19, 2022. Considering the time he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Before his sentencing, Dmitriy commented: “I often recall the words recorded at Psalm 23:4: ‘Though I walk in the valley of deep shadow, I fear no harm, for you are with me; your rod and your staff reassure me.’ It is impossible to isolate one single experience where I saw Jehovah’s hand because throughout everything—from the initial searches through the entire judicial process—Jehovah has constantly been right beside me, giving me his peace. Truly, Jehovah knows how to save his loyal ones.”

We are happy that Dmitriy has been reunited with his family, and we are comforted to know we will each experience godly peace in our lives despite any trials.—Psalm 35:27.