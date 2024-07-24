Dmitriy Ignatov Given Early Release From Correctional Facility in Russia

On December 30, 2025, Brother Dmitriy Ignatov was released on parole from a correctional facility in Russia. Dmitriy was convicted and sentenced to two years of forced labor on July 24, 2024.

While serving his sentence, Dmitriy was permitted to travel only between the correctional facility and his assigned workplace. He worked as a welder in a nearby factory producing refrigeration equipment.

Prior to his conviction, Dmitriy shared a Bible verse that provided him comfort: “The words at Psalm 34:4 really struck my heart: ‘I inquired of Jehovah, and he answered me. He rescued me from all my fears.’ Being persecuted like this has given me the opportunity to analyze my fears and identify the things I need to improve on. Time after time, I have seen Jehovah step in and give me peace right when I needed it most. My trust in Jehovah has grown, and I am even more aware of all he does for me.”

We are overjoyed to see Dmitriy reunited with his wife, Darya. Their example reminds us that Jehovah will ‘equip us with strength’ as we face our own trials.—Psalm 18:39.