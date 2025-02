Valeriy Klokov

Born: 1985 (Kazakhstan)

Baptized: 2001

Background: Worked as a plumber. Married Nataliya in 2004

Charged with: Organizing and participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent two days in a temporary detention center and almost one year under house arrest

Sentence: Three years in prison

Personal Comments

What do you appreciate about the training Jehovah provides?

I am grateful to Jehovah for helping me to develop Christian qualities. For example, patience enabled me to endure the harsh and humiliating conditions I encountered in the temporary detention center. Additionally, exercising self-control prevented me from saying anything that could harm my brothers and sisters when the investigators acted aggressively and tried to provoke me. Understanding and developing these qualities during favorable times helped to prepare me for the trials I have faced.