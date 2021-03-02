AUGUST 10, 2023
RUSSIA
Determined to Remain Joyful Despite Persecution
The Syktyvkarskiy City Court of the Komi Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aleksandr Ketov, Andrey Kharlamov, Aleksandr Kruglyakov, Sister Lidiya Nekrasova, and Brother Sergey Ushakhin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
As these experiences show, Jehovah gives “full might” to our brothers and sisters who endure under trial, empowering them to remain faithful.—Isaiah 40:29.
Time Line
March 2, 2021
Homes of at least 14 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses searched in Syktyvkar. Aleksandr Ketov, Andrey Kharlamov, and Aleksandr Kruglyakov placed in a temporary detention facility. Lydia Nekrasova and Sergey Ushakhin placed under travel restrictions
March 3, 2021
Aleksandr Ketov and Andrey Kharlamov released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest. Aleksandr Kruglyakov sent to pretrial detention
April 27, 2021
Andrey Kharlamov released from house arrest
April 28, 2021
Aleksandr Ketov released from house arrest, and Aleksandr Kruglyakov released from pretrial detention
April 19, 2022
Criminal trial began
June 9, 2022
Judge cited a lack of evidence of extremism and returned the case to the prosecutor
February 14, 2023
Criminal trial resumed with a new judge