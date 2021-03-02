Determined to Remain Joyful Despite Persecution

Aleksandr Ketov

Born: 1968 (Malaya Beberka, Komi Republic)

Biography: Worked as a fireman

Married Nataliya in 1994

Was happy to learn from the Bible that sickness and death will be done away with. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1999

Personal Comments

What has helped you to deal with the stress of this difficult situation?

It is one thing to think about how we are going to react when something like this happens, but finding ourselves in that circumstance is something else entirely. I was glad that I had practiced ahead of time what to do if my home was searched. As it was happening, I was anxious, but prayer helped me remain calm.