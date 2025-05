Aleksandr Popov

Born: 1987 (Kovrov)

Baptized: 2002

Background: Works as a plumber

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference

Spent two days in a temporary detention center and almost four months under house arrest

Sentence: Fined 250,000 rubles ($3,012 U.S.)

Personal Comments

What Bible account has taken on greater meaning to you?

I used to find Peter’s failure on the night before Jesus’ death puzzling. Despite knowing in advance that his faith would be tested, Peter still gave in to fear. However, after experiencing persecution myself, I realize that when under great stress, it is very easy to get confused and make a grave mistake. So I am more determined than ever to rely fully on Jehovah. I know he will bless my efforts and never abandon me.