Left to right: Brothers Sean Pike, Aleksandr Rumyantsev, and Eduard Sviridov

NOVEMBER 6, 2023
RUSSIA

Despite Detainment, Brothers Remain Joyful

The Cheryomushkinskiy District Court will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sean Pike, Aleksandr Rumyantsev, and Eduard Sviridov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

The examples of Sean, Aleksandr, Eduard, and their families remind us that “Jehovah is good, a stronghold in the day of distress. He is mindful of those seeking refuge in him.”—Nahum 1:7.

Time Line

  1. August 25, 2021

    Homes searched. All three brothers detained

  2. August 27, 2021

    Sean, Aleksandr, and Eduard transferred to pretrial detention

  3. November 14, 2022

    Criminal trial began

a It was not possible to obtain personal comments from Brother Pike.

 

