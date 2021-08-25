Despite Detainment, Brothers Remain Joyful

Sean Pike

Born: 1971 (Georgetown, Guyana)

Biography: Moved to Russia to attend university. Became a civil engineer

Was contacted by Jehovah’s Witnesses while a student at the university. Was impressed by the practical wisdom of Bible counsel. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1997

Married Tatyana in 2001. They have two daughters

Personal Comments from Sean’s wife, Tatyana

What is helping you and your husband to cope with being apart for these last two years due to his detention?

It was very difficult at first for both of us. We went through a process of feeling fear, grief, and finally acceptance of the situation. What is helping him is the support he is getting from brothers and sisters around the world. Also, the girls and I write to him often to assure him of our love. And, of course, Jehovah’s attention and care have been evident from the very beginning. I have found comfort by meditating on what is said at Psalm 18:16, 19: “He reached down from on high; he took hold of me and pulled me from deep waters. He brought me out into a place of safety; he rescued me because he was pleased with me.” The expression “deep waters” makes me think of the detention center that is keeping Sean and me apart. I cannot physically be with him to assist, but Jehovah can easily stretch out his arms to help keep Sean safe.