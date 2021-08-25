NOVEMBER 6, 2023
RUSSIA
Despite Detainment, Brothers Remain Joyful
The Cheryomushkinskiy District Court will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sean Pike, Aleksandr Rumyantsev, and Eduard Sviridov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
The examples of Sean, Aleksandr, Eduard, and their families remind us that “Jehovah is good, a stronghold in the day of distress. He is mindful of those seeking refuge in him.”—Nahum 1:7.
Time Line
August 25, 2021
Homes searched. All three brothers detained
August 27, 2021
Sean, Aleksandr, and Eduard transferred to pretrial detention
November 14, 2022
Criminal trial began
a It was not possible to obtain personal comments from Brother Pike.