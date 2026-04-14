Danil Suvorov Released From Russian Prison

On April 7, 2026, Brother Danil Suvorov was released from a Russian prison colony. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on June 20, 2023. Considering the time he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Danil spent a significant amount of time in isolation during the first part of his imprisonment. Danil’s mother, Gulnara, explained: “It was very difficult for him during those times. He told me that prayer and meditation on his Bible reading helped him greatly. He was also very encouraged by the letters he received and recognized them as a clear sign of Jehovah’s support.”

Since Gulnara lived a considerable distance from where Danil was imprisoned, it was nearly impossible for her to provide him with practical assistance. She explained: “For the first year and a half, a family in the city where Danil was imprisoned brought him whatever he needed. Each time Danil was transferred to a new location, the brothers and sisters there showed him the same loving care. Jehovah sees everything and always provides exactly who and what we need.”

We thank Jehovah that Danil and his family have been reunited. And we rejoice to be part of this spiritual family that truly ‘loves one another.’—John 13:34, 35.