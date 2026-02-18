Covert Video Surveillance Brings Six-Year Prison Sentences for Four Brothers in Russia

Russia has sentenced four of our brothers to prison. Three brothers were sentenced to six years, and another was sentenced to six years and two months. The convictions were based almost entirely on video recordings by undercover FSB agents. The videos merely show humble brothers and sisters gathered for peaceful worship, including a closing prayer asking Jehovah for strength to endure persecution.

The men were convicted despite repeated decisions from both the European Court of Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Committee condemning as unlawful Russia’s 2017 ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses.

For more information, please see this link to a Reuters article entitled “Russia jails four Jehovah’s Witnesses on basis of secret recordings.”