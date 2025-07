Irina Ushakova

Born: 1974 (Tajikistan)

Baptized: 2004

Background: Married Vitaliy in 2006. They have two sons. Irina was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Vitaliy is being criminally tried in a separate case

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Two-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments

What has helped you during this especially difficult time?

Vitaliy was arrested and placed in a detention center not long after I had undergone major surgery. I was unable to work, and I felt like I was in a fog mentally. I honestly did not know how I would cope with everything. During those overwhelming moments, maintaining my spiritual routine helped me to keep my balance. Every day, I read the Bible and spent time talking openly to Jehovah. I realize now more than ever that staying calm does not come from the absence of problems. Rather, it comes from the ability to deal with them without excessive worry, confident that Jehovah will always care for me.