Aleksandr Lubin

Born: 1956 (Ogonek, Kurgan Region)

Biography: Worked as a safety engineer for an energy company before retirement

Married Tatyana in August 2001. They have two children

Tatyana began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. After she had a stroke, Aleksandr read the Bible to her and became interested. Aleksandr, Tatyana, and their two children were all baptized in 2003

Aleksandr suffers from advanced arthritis in both hips, forcing him to walk with a cane. He has also been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease

Personal Comments

What helped you to fight discouragement while you were in the pretrial detention center?

Being in the detention center was a real challenge. I was not allowed any medication to help with the severe pain from my arthritis. At first, I prayed to Jehovah and asked him to help me to be released as quickly as possible. Later, however, I instead began asking him to give me patience and a calm heart. I also prayed a lot for the other brothers and sisters who were in prison. I reminded myself, ‘This is only temporary.’ I then focused on the blessings Jehovah was giving me. Doing this helped me to remain joyful. Eventually, I was released from the detention center. Psalm 37:5 encouraged me: “Commit your way to Jehovah; rely on him, and he will act in your behalf.” I am convinced that Jehovah does not allow us to be tried beyond what we can bear. He will never fail to provide us with a way out of any situation as long as we trust and fully rely on him.