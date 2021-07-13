FEBRUARY 5, 2024
RUSSIA
“Commit Your Way to Jehovah”
The Shadrinskiy District Court of the Kurgan Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Lubin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that, like Aleksandr, even when in great distress, we can endure faithfully as we rely on Jehovah’s support.—Isaiah 38:14.
Time Line
July 13, 2021
Criminal case initiated
July 14, 2021
Eight homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses searched. Aleksandr arrested, interrogated, and placed in a temporary detention facility
July 16, 2021
Transferred to a pretrial detention center
July 19, 2021
Appeal filed due to serious health condition
August 28, 2021
After a request from the European Court of Human Rights and human rights activists, Aleksandr released and placed under travel restrictions
July 14, 2023
Criminal trial began
September 7, 2023
Court hearing postponed due to Aleksandr being hospitalized