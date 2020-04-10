Brothers in Teykovo Focus on Jehovah’s Support

Sergey Galyamin

Born: 1967 (Teykovo, Ivanovo Region)

Biography: Owns and operates a shoe-repair business

Married Lyudmila in 1991. They have three daughters

Was impressed to learn God has a name. Attended a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and the kindness shown helped to convince him that he had found the truth. Sergey was baptized in 2001 and Lyudmila in 2002

Personal Comments

What valuable lesson have you learned as a result of this difficult situation?

When I first became aware of how our brothers and sisters were being treated, I felt angry and indignant. And I naturally began to feel anxious about my own future. But I was reminded of the words at Psalm 73:26: “My body and my heart may fail, but God is the rock of my heart.” This was just what I needed. I realized that there is no sense in getting upset by imagining all the bad things that could happen. The wisest thing for me is to keep strengthening my relationship with Jehovah and fully rely on him.