MAY 30, 2023
RUSSIA
Brothers in Teykovo Focus on Jehovah’s Support
The Teykovskiy District Court will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Galyamin, Anatoliy Lyamo, Vladimir Spivak, and Aleksandr Vasichkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We know that no matter what trials come upon us in this system of things, they are temporary when compared to the everlasting blessings Jehovah has in store for his faithful servants.—2 Corinthians 4:17, 18.
Time Line
April 10, 2020
Criminal case initiated
April 11, 2020
Homes searched
April 16, 2020
Placed under travel restrictions
February 2, 2023
Criminal trial began