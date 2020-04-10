Skip to content

From left to right: Brothers Aleksandr Vasichkin, Sergey Galyamin, Anatoliy Lyamo, and Vladimir Spivak

MAY 30, 2023
RUSSIA

Brothers in Teykovo Focus on Jehovah’s Support

The Teykovskiy District Court will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Galyamin, Anatoliy Lyamo, Vladimir Spivak, and Aleksandr Vasichkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We know that no matter what trials come upon us in this system of things, they are temporary when compared to the everlasting blessings Jehovah has in store for his faithful servants.—2 Corinthians 4:17, 18.

Time Line

  1. April 10, 2020

    Criminal case initiated

  2. April 11, 2020

    Homes searched

  3. April 16, 2020

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. February 2, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

