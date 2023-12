Brothers Maintain Positive Outlook Despite Extended Detention and House Arrest

Nikolay Martynov

Born: 1958 (Bandarka, Irkutsk Region)

Biography: Worked as a chauffeur

Married Irina in 1982. They have two children

Irina began studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1997. The fulfillment of Bible prophecies convinced Nikolay of the truth. Both were baptized in 1998

Personal Comments From Nikolay’s Wife, Irina

What is helping your husband to maintain a positive outlook despite being in pretrial detention for over two years?

Nikolay has maintained his good routine of reading and meditating on the Bible, and he often mentions how Jehovah is readily answering his prayers. But being separated from us has been very difficult. Nikolay is a wonderful family head. Not being able to provide for us in the way he did in the past has been hard on him. However, when we tell him how Jehovah is taking care of us through our brothers and sisters, it gives him great peace of mind. He also says that envisioning our whole family together in the new world is helping him. He has already planned out in his mind how he is going to build our future home and what kind of fruit trees he wants to plant.