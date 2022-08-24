NOVEMBER 20, 2023
RUSSIA
Brother Yevgeniy Bushev Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison
On November 7, 2023, the Kalininskiy District Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Yevgeniy Bushev and sentenced him to seven years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.
Profile
We are saddened that another brother is being sent to prison. However, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a refuge for Yevgeniy and all those who are experiencing trials.—Psalm 94:22.
Time Line
August 24, 2022
Criminal case initiated
September 8, 2022
Home searched
September 9, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
September 20, 2023
Criminal trial began
November 7, 2023
Convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison