Brother Yevgeniy Bushev

NOVEMBER 20, 2023
RUSSIA

Brother Yevgeniy Bushev Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison

On November 7, 2023, the Kalininskiy District Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Yevgeniy Bushev and sentenced him to seven years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profile

We are saddened that another brother is being sent to prison. However, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a refuge for Yevgeniy and all those who are experiencing trials.—Psalm 94:22.

Time Line

  1. August 24, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. September 8, 2022

    Home searched

  3. September 9, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. September 20, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  5. November 7, 2023

    Convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison

 

