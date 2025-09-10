Brother Vladimir Skachidub Released From Prison

On September 5, 2025, Brother Vladimir Skachidub was released from a prison colony in Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to four years and two months in prison on October 11, 2021. Considering the time he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Six months after his conviction, authorities transferred Vladimir to a prison in the Ryazan Region of Russia, some 1,200 kilometers (745 mi) away from his home. This made it even more difficult for his friends and family to visit him. However, Vladimir remained determined to stay positive and to get along with his cellmates and the prison authorities. He often shared what he had with others and showed kindness. This earned him the respect of everyone around him. Before his sentence, Vladimir expressed his determination: “I would not even give thought to abandoning my service to Jehovah, no matter how intense this persecution may become. I am confident that Jehovah will always be loyal to those who remain loyal to him. I intend to continue enduring with joy and steadfastness.”

We are grateful for Vladimir’s example, as it reminds us that with Jehovah’s ‘loyal love and faithfulness,’ we are able to cope successfully with any trial.―Psalm 115:1.