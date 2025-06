Vladimir Fomin

Born: 1979 (Kamenka, Arkhangelsk Region)

Baptized: 2000

Background: Worked as a custodian. Married Anna in 2013

In 2000, opposers attacked the Kingdom Hall where Vladimir was in attendance and severely beat him, resulting in head trauma that left him disabled

Charged with: Discussing the Bible

Spent one year and three months in pretrial detention prior to being sentenced to prison

Sentence: Four years and six months in prison

During the preparation of this article, Brother Fomin was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments