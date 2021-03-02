Skip to content

Brother Vladimir Balabkin

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
RUSSIA

Brother Vladimir Balabkin, Aged 71, Sentenced to Four Years in Russian Prison

On September 13, 2023, the Belogorsk City Court of the Amur Region convicted Brother Vladimir Balabkin and sentenced him to four years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profile

We are grateful for Vladimir’s example of faithful reliance on God and are confident that Jehovah will continue to give him strength and peace.—Psalm 29:11.

Time Line

  1. March 2, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  2. March 4, 2021

    Home searched

  3. May 18, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  4. September 13, 2023

    Convicted and sentenced to four years in prison

a b Brother Balabkin’s comments were provided prior to his sentencing.

 

