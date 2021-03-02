SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
RUSSIA
Brother Vladimir Balabkin, Aged 71, Sentenced to Four Years in Russian Prison
On September 13, 2023, the Belogorsk City Court of the Amur Region convicted Brother Vladimir Balabkin and sentenced him to four years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.
We are grateful for Vladimir’s example of faithful reliance on God and are confident that Jehovah will continue to give him strength and peace.—Psalm 29:11.
Time Line
March 2, 2021
Criminal case initiated
March 4, 2021
Home searched
May 18, 2023
Criminal trial began
September 13, 2023
Convicted and sentenced to four years in prison