Brother Vladimir Balabkin, Aged 71, Sentenced to Four Years in Russian Prison

Vladimir Balabkin

Born: 1952 (Belogorsk)

Biography: Worked as a telecommunications technician for the railway. Now retired

Married Tatyana in 1972. They have two sons

Tatyana studied the Bible first and was baptized in 1994. Vladimir became interested after learning about Jehovah’s name. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1995

Personal Comments

What lessons have you learned during this experience?

The most important lesson I have learned is the need to rely more on Jehovah and his organization and less on myself and my own life experience. I am convinced that Jehovah’s advice is always beneficial and timely for whatever situation I am in. And I have become even more aware of the power of prayer. Before an interrogation or court hearing, I feel anxious. But after praying, an inner peace comes over me every time. This has helped me to become more specific in my prayers, both for myself and for others.