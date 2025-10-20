Brother Vardan Zakaryan Released From Russian Prison

On October 13, 2025, Brother Vardan Zakaryan was released from a Russian prison colony. Vardan was convicted and sentenced to four years and three months in prison on March 31, 2023. Considering the time he spent in pretrial detention and under house arrest, his sentence is now completed. He will be deported to Armenia soon, where he will be met by his family.

Throughout this difficult ordeal, Vardan has overcome discouragement by relying on Jehovah and His Word. Prior to his conviction and imprisonment, Vardan shared: “When God’s Word occupies the primary place in your life, whatever problem you are facing becomes less significant because you know that Jehovah is there. I am convinced that Jehovah has supplied me with the strength I have needed to endure the repeated attempts to break my integrity. I constantly remind myself that there is no need to be afraid, just trust in Jehovah! He will never abandon his people, no matter where they are.”

We rejoice that Vardan has been released, and we are grateful that Jehovah continues to be a “source of confidence” for His loyal ones.—Proverbs 3:26.