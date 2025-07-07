Brother Sergey Tolokonnikov Released From Russian Prison

On June 27, 2025, Brother Sergey Tolokonnikov was released from a Russian penal colony. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on July 12, 2023. Considering the nearly three years Sergey spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Sergey’s wife, Mariya, explained how being apart during his incarceration affected them. “After over 30 years of marriage,” she said, “we both have felt like birds missing a wing.” But she added: “Jehovah never left us alone to deal with our challenges. He showered me with love and care through our spiritual brothers and sisters. They were always there exactly when I needed them.” Mariya continued: “Sergey told me that when things became especially hard or frightening for him, he would pray very earnestly, read the Bible, and then pray again. In this way, Jehovah strengthened him, which enabled him to maintain his Christian personality. As a result, Sergey became known in the prison as a man of God.”

We rejoice with Sergey and Mariya as they are reunited. Their example reminds us that if we rely fully on Jehovah’s strength, each of us can endure whatever trials we face.—1 Corinthians 10:13.