Brother Sergey Melnik Released From Prison in Russia

On December 18, 2025, Brother Sergey Melnik was released from a prison colony in Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on September 23, 2021. Including the time he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Sergey was transferred to several different facilities while serving his sentence. In the prison colony, he was assigned to work in the kitchen. His willing and cooperative spirit earned him the respect of those around him. Despite the difficulties of being separated from his family and the unpleasant conditions of prison, Sergey endured with joy.

Prior to being sentenced, Sergey described how he was preparing himself for the possibility of imprisonment. He said: “I am determined to maintain my friendship with Jehovah. I never miss an opportunity to read the Bible and to pray, no matter what circumstances I am in. And I try to be with Jehovah’s people as much as possible. Most of all, I am resolved never to give in to fear. I am confident that the words found at 2 Kings 6:16 are true: ‘Do not be afraid! For there are more who are with us than those who are with them.’”

We thank Jehovah that Sergey has been reunited with his family, and we remain confident that Jehovah “knows how to rescue people of godly devotion out of trial.”—2 Peter 2:9.