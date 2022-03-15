Brother Sergey Gromov Sentenced to Six Years and One Month in Russian Prison

Sergey Gromov

Born: 1969 (Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan)

Biography: Worked as a graphic designer

Married Yelena in 1990. They have a son and a daughter

Grew up an atheist but had often wondered about the origin of life. Began to study with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Was thrilled to see how the Bible harmonizes with science. He and Yelena were baptized in 1995

Personal Comments from Sergey’s wife, Yelena

How did you and Sergey prepare yourselves for persecution?

When the situation in Russia changed in 2017, we did not feel distraught. Instead, we threw our burden on Jehovah. As a family, we took to heart the counsel we received and were determined that we would not put ourselves under ban by giving in to fear. We went on with our lives and our spiritual activities while maintaining a prayerful attitude and encouraging our brothers and sisters.

How has Jehovah supported you while being separated from your husband?

I have never spoken to Jehovah as often and as openly as I have since Sergey was taken away. I am keenly aware of how close Jehovah is to me. And he never leaves me to deal with this situation alone. There are times when I barely finish praying and I already feel Jehovah has answered me through a kind word, a hug, or some other means of support from someone. It is as though Jehovah is using them to carry me in his arms. Experiencing this helps me to avoid becoming overly focused on my problems. Instead, it motivates me to do what I can to help others.