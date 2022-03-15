SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
RUSSIA
Brother Sergey Gromov Sentenced to Six Years and One Month in Russian Prison
On September 14, 2023, the Moskovskiy District Court of Kazan convicted Brother Sergey Gromov and sentenced him to six years and one month in prison. He has been detained since March 15, 2022, and will remain in custody.
Profile
We are grateful for the examples of loyalty and reliance on Jehovah shown by Sergey and Yelena. As they remain faithful and experience Jehovah’s blessing, it gives us convincing evidence that “the hand of Jehovah is not too short to save, nor is his ear too dull to hear.”—Isaiah 59:1.
Time Line
March 15, 2022
Criminal case initiated. Taken for interrogation and placed in temporary detention
March 16, 2022
Home searched
March 17, 2022
Transferred to pretrial detention
March 30, 2023
Criminal trial began
September 14, 2023
Convicted and sentenced to six years and one month in prison
a Brother Gromov was in pretrial detention while this article was being prepared. It was not possible to obtain his personal comments.