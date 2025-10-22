OCTOBER 22, 2025
RUSSIA
Brother Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison—“Determined to Remain Loyal”
On October 17, 2025, the Kirovskiy District Court of the Samara Region convicted Brother Samvel Babayan and sentenced him to seven years in prison. He remains in custody.
Profile
We are happy to be among those trusting in Jehovah, confident that he will never abandon us.—Psalm 9:10.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Babayan was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.