OCTOBER 22, 2025
RUSSIA

Brother Samvel Babayan

Brother Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison—“Determined to Remain Loyal”

On October 17, 2025, the Kirovskiy District Court of the Samara Region convicted Brother Samvel Babayan and sentenced him to seven years in prison. He remains in custody.

We are happy to be among those trusting in Jehovah, confident that he will never abandon us.—Psalm 9:10.

a During the preparation of this article, Brother Babayan was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.

