Brother Nikolay Voishchev Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

Nikolay Voishchev

Born: 1955 (Kandalaksha, Murmansk Region)

Biography: Worked as a plumber

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by his parents. Baptized in 1974

Married Tatyana in 1980. Tatyana died in 2014

Comments From Nikolay’s Final Statement in Court

The first few weeks after my arrest were very difficult. I was suffering from anxiety due to the stress of the situation. But after praying, my heart would calm down. At Exodus 3:14, Jehovah assured Moses: “I Will Become What I Choose to Become.” In my case, Jehovah has become a God of comfort and peace, and he has allowed me to look at my circumstances positively.