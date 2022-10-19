Skip to content

Brother Nikolay Voishchev

SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
RUSSIA

Brother Nikolay Voishchev Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

On September 14, 2023, the Maykop City Court of the Republic of Adygeya convicted Brother Nikolay Voishchev and sentenced him to three years in prison. He has been in detention since October 20, 2022, and will remain in custody.

While we are saddened to hear of Nikolay’s imprisonment, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a source of strength and comfort for him and for all our brothers and sisters experiencing trials.—Psalm 119:76.

  1. October 19, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. October 20, 2022

    Home searched. Interrogated and placed in temporary detention

  3. October 21, 2022

    Transferred to a pretrial detention center

  4. January 11, 2023

    Judge was petitioned to allow Nikolay to be transferred to house arrest due to his poor health. Request denied and pretrial detention extended

  5. January 25, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  6. September 14, 2023

    Convicted and sentenced to three years in prison

a Since Brother Voishchev was in pretrial detention, it was not possible to conduct an interview with him.

 

