SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
RUSSIA
Brother Nikolay Voishchev Sentenced to Three Years in Prison
On September 14, 2023, the Maykop City Court of the Republic of Adygeya convicted Brother Nikolay Voishchev and sentenced him to three years in prison. He has been in detention since October 20, 2022, and will remain in custody.
While we are saddened to hear of Nikolay’s imprisonment, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a source of strength and comfort for him and for all our brothers and sisters experiencing trials.—Psalm 119:76.
Time Line
October 19, 2022
Criminal case initiated
October 20, 2022
Home searched. Interrogated and placed in temporary detention
October 21, 2022
Transferred to a pretrial detention center
January 11, 2023
Judge was petitioned to allow Nikolay to be transferred to house arrest due to his poor health. Request denied and pretrial detention extended
January 25, 2023
Criminal trial began
September 14, 2023
Convicted and sentenced to three years in prison
a Since Brother Voishchev was in pretrial detention, it was not possible to conduct an interview with him.