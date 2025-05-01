Brother Nikolay Voishchev Released From Russian Prison

On April 28, 2025, Brother Nikolay Voishchev was released from a Russian penal colony in the city of Almetyevsk. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison on September 14, 2023. Considering that he spent over ten months in pretrial detention prior to his conviction, his sentence is now completed.

Before his arrest, Nikolay was diagnosed with a tumor. Additionally, he suffers from chronic headaches due to a previous head injury. The poor conditions he faced while detained and the lack of medical assistance led to a further decline in his health. Now that he is released, Nikolay will be able to receive the medical treatment he requires.

Nikolay is a widower, and his son lives in another country. However, Nikolay did not feel alone during this challenging time. In his concluding comments to the court, he explained what helped him: “I would like to express my appreciation to my God, Jehovah, for helping me to overcome these difficult circumstances.” Then he continued: “To my friends who were present at the court hearings, you fulfilled the words at Proverbs 17:17: ‘A true friend shows love at all times and is a brother who is born for times of distress.’ Seeing your smiling faces and hearing your voices encouraged me and reminded me that I was not on my own. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

We are grateful for Nikolay’s release and for the loving support he has received. May Nikolay’s example move us all to show “courage to speak the word of God fearlessly.”—Philippians 1:14.