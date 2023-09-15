Brother Maksim Beltikov Released From Prison in Russia

On September 15, 2023, Brother Maksim Beltikov was released from prison in Khadyzhensk, Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison on January 17, 2022. Considering the time he spent in pretrial detention, his prison sentence was completed as of September 15, 2023.

Maksim and his wife, Mariya, have three sons. Before his arrest, Maksim commented: “My family and I have been able to maintain a positive attitude through this difficult time by remembering that Jehovah has everything under control. No matter what happens, the words at Joshua 24:15 express our determination: ‘But as for me and my household, we will serve Jehovah.’”

During his trial, where he was accused of extremism, Maksim courageously told the court: “There is nothing extremist about me. I am convinced that I am doing the right thing, and I do not feel ashamed or embarrassed. I am proud to be judged as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

A group of brothers and sisters welcome Maksim after his release

As Maksim, Mariya, and their children are reunited, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless them richly.—Psalm 4:3.