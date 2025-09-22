Brother Konstantin Sannikov Released From Russian Prison

On September 10, 2025, Brother Konstantin Sannikov was released from a prison colony in Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to six and a half years in prison on February 15, 2023. Considering the nearly three years he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Konstantin was first put in detention in August 2020. For the first two and a half years, Konstantin and his wife, Irina, were not allowed visitations or phone calls. Their sole communication was through letters. In one letter to his dear wife, Konstantin wrote: “The more time that passes, the stronger we will become. Do not be afraid of anything. All we have to do is keep our priorities focused on our spiritual activities.” Irina commented: “We were very strengthened by Konstantin’s example of faith. In his letters, he described his routine of daily Bible reading, prayers, and even his physical exercise. Our children and I tried to follow his good example. Thanks to Jehovah, our whole family has remained loyal throughout this trial.”

Konstantin is met by his children outside the prison

We are grateful to know that Konstantin and his family are reunited. We thank Jehovah for the strength he provides that enables us to “endure under tribulation.”—Romans 12:12.