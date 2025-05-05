Brother Inver Siyukhov Released From Prison in Russia

On April 30, 2025, Brother Inver Siyukhov was released from prison in Russia. Inver was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on March 7, 2024. Considering the almost four years he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

As part of Inver’s defense, his lawyer reported to the court that, rather than displaying the traits of an extremist, Inver was known in the detention center as a calm and respectful person. Some of his fellow prisoners even requested to be in the same cell with him. Inver’s sister, Zarieta, commented on what enabled him to maintain his Christian personality while enduring such a long detention: “Prior to his arrest, Inver always strengthened his faith and joy by reading the Bible, even if he was tired. By the time he was arrested, he had already built up a healthy spiritual reserve. As a result, Inver viewed his situation from Jehovah’s perspective and avoided becoming bitter.”

Inver’s positive outlook was also evident in his concluding comments to the court. He stated: “I am grateful that from the moment of my arrest until now, I have felt the unwavering support of my heavenly Father, Jehovah. This has been my source of strength.”

We rejoice with Inver and his family, and we are convinced that with help and comfort from Jehovah, we too can show ‘endurance and faith in all our hardships.’—2 Thessalonians 1:4.