Brother Igor Yegozaryan Released From Prison

On December 5, 2025, Brother Igor Yegozaryan was released from a prison colony in Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on September 23, 2021. Including the time he spent in pretrial detention, Igor’s sentence is now completed.

During his imprisonment, Igor experienced several transfers between prison colonies and was assigned to a variety of jobs, including working in a boiler room, a metalworking shop, and a sewing shop. Despite the difficult conditions in prison, Igor developed a fine reputation for being a conscientious and hard worker who displayed a positive attitude.

Before being sentenced, Igor explained how he was able to remain faithful. He said: “It’s difficult to fully prepare yourself for something like this, as things often happen differently than you imagine. But I feel as did the apostle Peter, who said at John 6:68: ‘Whom shall we go away to?’ My determination has not changed. I have chosen this course, and I will never turn away from it. And I know that as soon as I pray to my heavenly Father, he will not delay in coming to my aid.”

We are grateful that Igor has been released and reunited with his loved ones. It is comforting to know that with Jehovah’s backing, our faith can withstand any trial, no matter how difficult.—1 Peter 1:6, 7.