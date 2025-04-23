Brother Dmitriy Golik Granted Early Release From Russian Prison

On April 15, 2025, Brother Dmitriy Golik was released early from prison on parole. He was convicted on June 30, 2021, and was serving a prison sentence of six years and two months. In total, Dmitriy spent almost four years behind bars.

Upon his release, Dmitriy was reunited with his wife, Kristina. She was tried in a separate criminal case and sentenced to two years and six months of forced labor on December 6, 2024. Sadly, when her sentence comes into force, they will once again be separated.

As part of his sentence, Dmitriy was assigned to work at a foundry outside of the prison. His Christian qualities earned him a reputation not only for being a hard worker but also for being a good person. In his concluding comments to the court, Dmitriy explained what has motivated him: “In this criminal case, I have different roles. To the court, I am the defendant. For my lawyer, I am the client. But the most important role I have is that of a witness. I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Throughout history, those who have served as witnesses for God have been accused of being heretics, antisocial, enemies of the state, and, more recently, extremists. I know that the goal of this persecution is to frighten me and stop me from professing my faith. But I also know that God is supporting me, giving me the necessary strength to maintain peace and joy in my heart despite these unhappy circumstances. No matter how events unfold, I am sure that my God will continue to support me.”

We rejoice that Dmitriy has been reunited with his family, and we are grateful for his example of faith and courage in giving Jehovah the honor he is due.—Revelation 4:11.