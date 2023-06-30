Brother Dmitriy Dolzhikov Released From Correctional Facility on Parole

On October 24, 2025, the Novosibirsk Regional Court ruled to immediately release Brother Dmitriy Dolzhikov from the correctional facility where he had been serving a sentence of forced labor. He was convicted and sentenced on June 30, 2023.

During his prosecution, Dmitriy spent over two months in pretrial detention and more than seven months under house arrest. In his concluding comments to the court before sentencing, he shared what had helped him endure: “As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, I place caring for my spiritual needs and remaining determined to do what is right above all else. Jesus Christ said in the famous Sermon on the Mount: ‘Happy are those conscious of their spiritual need.’ (Matthew 5:3) It is precisely this feeling of happiness that I now experience. I don’t derive joy from this unjust persecution, but I continue to feel deep satisfaction from the knowledge that God approves of me.”

We rejoice to see Dmitriy reunited with his wife and family. And we are confident that we too can remain happy despite experiencing trials and persecution.—Matthew 5:10.