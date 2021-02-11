Brother Anton Virich Sentenced to Six Years and Two Months in Prison

Anton Virich

Born: 1980 (Pervouralsk, Sverdlovsk Region)

Biography: Worked as a sales manager

He and his mother began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Anton realized how applying Bible principles improved his life. Baptized in 1994. His mother and father also became Jehovah’s Witnesses

Married Liliya in 2007

No personal comments were available from Anton