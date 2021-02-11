MAY 7, 2024
RUSSIA
Brother Anton Virich Sentenced to Six Years and Two Months in Prison
On April 25, 2024, the Pozharskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory convicted Brother Anton Virich and sentenced him to six years and two months in prison. He has been in detention since July 11, 2023, and will remain in custody.
Profile
We are comforted to know that as we prove our love for Jehovah by enduring trials, we gain his approval and blessing.—James 1:12.
Time Line
February 11, 2021
Criminal case initiated
November 9, 2021
Without his knowledge, Anton was criminally charged and travel restrictions were issued
July 11, 2023
During a routine traffic stop, officers in the city of Uzhur notified Anton that he was considered a fugitive and arrested him. Placed in a temporary detention center
July 15, 2023
Transferred by plane to a pretrial detention center in Luchegorsk, over 4,700 kilometers (2,920 mi) away
November 7, 2023
Criminal trial began
April 25, 2024
Convicted and sentenced to six years and two months in prison