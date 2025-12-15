Brother Andrey Stupnikov Released From Russian Prison

On December 15, 2025, Brother Andrey Stupnikov was released from prison in Russia. Andrey was convicted and sentenced to prison on June 3, 2021. Including the time he spent in pretrial detention and under house arrest, his sentence is now completed.

Andrey and his wife, Olga, were separated for more than five years. Reflecting on their time apart, Olga remarked: “We have been married for 32 years and were never apart for long. I felt like half of me ceased to exist. But prayer helped me dig out of a hole of deep emotional pain. I often felt like Jehovah was hugging me tightly.”

Commenting on how this experience refined Andrey, Olga explained: “Andrey told me that he learned a valuable lesson. What matters is not the difficulties he endured but the kind of person he became as a result. He realized early on that the prison system is designed to demean people. So cultivating humility, maintaining a sense of humor, and learning to see himself as Jehovah does helped him cope.”

We greatly rejoice to see Andrey and Olga reunited, and we remain confident that we can also joyfully endure our own trials with Jehovah’s support.—Psalm 63:7.