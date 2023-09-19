Brother Aleksandr Nikolayev Released From Russian Prison

On September 19, 2023, Brother Aleksandr Nikolayev was released from prison in Russia after spending almost two years in detention. Upon his release, Aleksandr was greeted by his fellow worshippers and reunited with his wife, Yevgeniya, and their five children.

In early 2021, the Nikolayevs’ home was raided by FSB officers and riot police. Aleksandr was subsequently charged and convicted of the “crime” of discussing the Bible with family and friends.

Prior to his arrest, Aleksandr commented on what helps him to remain loyal. He said: “I’ve realized that fear of man and uncertainty could paralyze my ability to think clearly. So I try not to give in to such fears. I pray to Jehovah for the ability to trust him more fully, and he has strengthened me in this regard.”

We rejoice that Aleksandr is now free and can enjoy the company of his family. Jehovah no doubt “takes pleasure” in his loyal servants as they show faith and courage in the face of injustice.—Psalm 149:4.