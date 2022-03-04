MARCH 1, 2024
RUSSIA
Brother Aleksandr Chagan Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison
On February 29, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Brother Aleksandr Chagan and sentenced him to eight years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.
We will continue to pray that Jehovah lets his “face shine upon” Aleksandr and all who remain zealous for His name.—Psalm 119:135, 139.
Time Line
March 4, 2022
Home searched
September 14, 2022
Criminal case initiated
September 21, 2022
Home searched a second time
September 22, 2022
Interrogated and detained overnight
September 23, 2022
Released and placed under travel restrictions
August 23, 2023
Criminal trial began
February 29, 2024
Convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison
a Brother Chagan’s comments were provided prior to his sentencing.