Brother Aleksandr Chagan and his wife, Yekaterina

MARCH 1, 2024
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksandr Chagan Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

On February 29, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Brother Aleksandr Chagan and sentenced him to eight years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profile

We will continue to pray that Jehovah lets his “face shine upon” Aleksandr and all who remain zealous for His name.—Psalm 119:135, 139.

Time Line

  1. March 4, 2022

    Home searched

  2. September 14, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  3. September 21, 2022

    Home searched a second time

  4. September 22, 2022

    Interrogated and detained overnight

  5. September 23, 2022

    Released and placed under travel restrictions

  6. August 23, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  7. February 29, 2024

    Convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison

a Brother Chagan’s comments were provided prior to his sentencing.

 

