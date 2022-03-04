Brother Aleksandr Chagan Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

Aleksandr Chagan

Born: 1971 (Ukraine)

Biography: Worked as a computer programmer

Wondered about the meaning of life. Found satisfying answers by studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2001

Married Yekaterina in 2008

Personal Comments

What has been one of the most challenging aspects of going through this criminal trial?

I find it very difficult to read through the case materials, which contain so many false and negative things about me and Jehovah’s people. I frequently ask Jehovah to give me the strength and the desire to prepare for my trial. The account at 2 Kings 13:18 has helped me. Elisha told King Jehoash to take some arrows and strike the ground. But Jehoash only did it three times, revealing a lack of zeal and determination. I recognize that I have a part to play in legally defending the good news. I cannot give up, and I must remain diligent in my efforts to be well-prepared when I go to court. With Jehovah’s help and the earnest prayers of my brothers and sisters in my behalf, I know I will succeed.