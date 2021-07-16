MAY 29, 2023
RUSSIA
Bible Principles Equip Brothers to Endure Persecution
The Pozharskiy District Court of Primorsky will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Nikolay Dikhtyar, Andrey Lyakhov, Yuriy Ponomarenko, and Oleg Sergeyev.
Profiles
We know that, like Andrey, Nikolay, Oleg, and Yuriy, we will be “completely equipped for every good work” by applying Bible principles in our lives.—2 Timothy 3:16, 17.
Time Line
July 16, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Yuriy. Suspected of organizing the activities of an extremist organization
July 22, 2021
Yuriy’s apartment searched
July 24, 2021
Yuriy placed under travel restrictions
November 1, 2021
Oleg’s apartment searched
November 2, 2021
Oleg placed under travel restrictions
February 12, 2022
Oleg charged and added to the criminal case
March 14, 2022
Nikolay charged and added to the criminal case
March 15, 2022
Andrey charged and added to the criminal case
August 10, 2022
Criminal trial began