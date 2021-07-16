Bible Principles Equip Brothers to Endure Persecution

Nikolay Dikhtyar

Born: 1954 (Ukraine)

Biography: Worked as a thermal engineer designing heating and cooling systems

Convinced of the Bible’s accuracy by seeing prophecies fulfilled in current events. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998

Personal Comments

What has helped you to maintain a balanced outlook during this challenging time?

When I learned that this persecution was taking place in Russia, I was not surprised. I knew that the best thing I could do was be prepared. I understand that being persecuted and going through trials is not something I can avoid. (2 Timothy 3:12) Jehovah’s organization is providing powerful support through the spiritual food and the prayers said in our behalf. I always feel like Jehovah and Jesus are right alongside me, supplying me with strength and patience.