Top row, left to right: Brothers Nikolay Dikhtyar and Andrey Lyakhov

Bottom row, left to right: Brothers Yuriy Ponomarenko and Oleg Sergeyev

MAY 29, 2023
RUSSIA

Bible Principles Equip Brothers to Endure Persecution

The Pozharskiy District Court of Primorsky will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Nikolay Dikhtyar, Andrey Lyakhov, Yuriy Ponomarenko, and Oleg Sergeyev.

Profiles

We know that, like Andrey, Nikolay, Oleg, and Yuriy, we will be “completely equipped for every good work” by applying Bible principles in our lives.—2 Timothy 3:16, 17.

Time Line

  1. July 16, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Yuriy. Suspected of organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  2. July 22, 2021

    Yuriy’s apartment searched

  3. July 24, 2021

    Yuriy placed under travel restrictions

  4. November 1, 2021

    Oleg’s apartment searched

  5. November 2, 2021

    Oleg placed under travel restrictions

  6. February 12, 2022

    Oleg charged and added to the criminal case

  7. March 14, 2022

    Nikolay charged and added to the criminal case

  8. March 15, 2022

    Andrey charged and added to the criminal case

  9. August 10, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

