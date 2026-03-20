BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Remember Why You Have Endured Until Now!”

Dmitriy Kuzin

Born: 1965 (Kaluga)

Baptized: 1999

Background: Worked as a design and mechanical engineer. Married Svetlana in 2013

Charged with: Organizing religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent over six months in pretrial detention and nearly two months under house arrest

Sentence: Six years and six months in prison

Personal Comments

What specific challenges did you face during your detainment?

In the detention center, I had to deal with the constant smell of cigarette smoke and vulgar language. There was loud noise throughout the night and limited opportunities to move around during the day. All of this was very difficult for me. However, praying to Jehovah helped me to endure, and reading God’s Word enabled me to maintain my joy. Throughout this entire experience, I have personally experienced the truthfulness of the words at Philippians 4:13: “For all things I have the strength through the one who gives me power.” Experiencing Jehovah’s support strengthened my faith. I often meditate on Jehovah’s promises and the peaceful life we will enjoy in the future. This reflection warms my heart and helps me to overcome discouragement and difficulties.