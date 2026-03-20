MARCH 20, 2026
RUSSIA
BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Remember Why You Have Endured Until Now!”
BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Remember Why You Have Endured Until Now!”
On March 13, 2026, the Kaluzhskiy District Court of the Kaluga Region convicted Brothers Dmitriy Kuzin and Roman Makhnev and sentenced them each to six years and six months in prison. The brothers were taken into custody from the courtroom.
Profiles
Despite the outcome of their trial, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to care for Dmitriy and Roman, proving to be “their help and their shield.”—Psalm 115:11.