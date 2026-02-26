FEBRUARY 26, 2026
BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Relying on Jehovah Truly Is the Best Way of Life”
On February 13, 2026, the Moskovskiy District Court of the City of Tver convicted Brothers Maksim Barbazyuk, Aleksandr Kostyuk, and Valeriy Tolmazov. They were each sentenced to six years in prison and taken into custody from the courtroom.
We are saddened that Maksim, Aleksandr, and Valeriy will be separated from their families. However, we are strengthened by the assurance that Jehovah will not abandon his loyal ones.—Psalm 94:14.