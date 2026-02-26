BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Relying on Jehovah Truly Is the Best Way of Life”

Maksim Barbazyuk

Born: 1982 (Moscow)

Baptized: 1996

Background: Worked as an electrician. Married Aleksandra in 2022

Charged with: Conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference

Sentence: Six years in prison

Personal Comments

What requests have you made of Jehovah during this difficult time?

I often ask Jehovah to help me view this situation through his eyes so that I can better understand how it will result in the sanctification of his name. I have also started praying more often for others who are being persecuted as well as for their families. Seeing the way Jehovah has answered my prayers, I am even more convinced that there is no hardship that can prevent him from supporting his people. Relying on Jehovah truly is the best way of life.