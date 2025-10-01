Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

OCTOBER 1, 2025
RUSSIA

Brothers Ivan Neverov (left) and Mikhail Shevchuk (right)

BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Determined Never to Let Jehovah Down”

BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Determined Never to Let Jehovah Down”

On September 19, 2025, the Proletarskiy District Court of Saransk convicted Brothers Ivan Neverov and Mikhail Shevchuk and sentenced them to seven years and six years and six months in prison respectively. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profiles

We treasure the many examples of courage and endurance found among Jehovah’s faithful servants and remain determined to “imitate their faith.”—Hebrews 13:7.

See Also

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Determined Never to Let Jehovah Down”

English
BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Determined Never to Let Jehovah Down”
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702025056/univ/art/702025056_univ_sqr_xl.jpg