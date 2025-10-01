BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Determined Never to Let Jehovah Down”

Ivan Neverov

Born: 1986 (Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Territory)

Baptized: 1998

Background: Works in construction. Married Tatyana in 2014

Charged with: Organizing religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent nearly two and a half months in pretrial detention, followed by three months under house arrest

Sentence: Seven years in prison

Personal Comments

Whose example has been especially encouraging to you?

I am continually amazed at the courage of my fellow believers. They see brothers and sisters they know personally face investigations, searches, arrests, criminal trials, and even jail. This could easily lead them to give in to fear and try to avoid being persecuted themselves. Yet, they continue to serve Jehovah loyally. Despite the risks, they come to court and support us. That is particularly encouraging to me and an example I want to imitate. I am proud to be a part of such a loyal spiritual family. I consider it a privilege to serve Jehovah alongside them.