OCTOBER 1, 2025
RUSSIA
BROTHERS IMPRISONED | “Determined Never to Let Jehovah Down”
On September 19, 2025, the Proletarskiy District Court of Saransk convicted Brothers Ivan Neverov and Mikhail Shevchuk and sentenced them to seven years and six years and six months in prison respectively. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.
Profiles
We treasure the many examples of courage and endurance found among Jehovah’s faithful servants and remain determined to “imitate their faith.”—Hebrews 13:7.