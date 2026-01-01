JANUARY 1, 2026
RUSSIA
BROTHER IMPRISONED | “With Us Every Step of the Way”
On December 22, 2025, the Teuchezhskiy District Court of the Republic of Adygeya convicted Brothers Aleksey Dmitriyev and Yuriy Sergeyechev. Aleksey was sentenced to four years in prison and remains in custody. Yuriy was given a four-year suspended prison sentence and is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
We are comforted to know that although we experience many trials, Jehovah sees our distress, and with his help we can ‘rejoice greatly in his loyal love.’—Psalm 31:7.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Dmitriyev was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.