BROTHER IMPRISONED | “With Us Every Step of the Way”

Aleksey Dmitriyev

Born: 1967 (Khabarovsk Territory)

Baptized: 1995

Background: Owned a small clothing store. Married Svetlana in 2005

Charged with: Discussing the Bible

Spent almost eight months in pretrial detention prior to being sentenced to prison

Sentence: Four years in prison

Personal Comments From Aleksey’s Wife, Svetlana

What has enabled you and your husband to endure this difficult trial?

I have always appreciated that my husband is a spiritual person. His deep love for Jehovah strengthens him and helps him to view these unpleasant circumstances from Jehovah’s perspective. While I often share positive thoughts with Aleksey, he especially excels at this. He always encourages me. In fact, he is constantly thinking of others and how he can help them. We are also very aware of the power we receive thanks to the many prayers offered in our behalf. From the very first day after Aleksey’s arrest, we have seen Jehovah’s hand at work and how he has been with us every step of the way.