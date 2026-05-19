BROTHER IMPRISONED | ‘Serving Jehovah Gives Meaning to Life’

Anatoliy Odintsov

Born: 1958 (Severomorsk, Murmansk Region)

Baptized: 1994

Background: Worked as medical equipment technician. Married Svetlana in 1994

Charged with: Organizing the activities of an extremist organization

Spent almost four months in pretrial detention and nearly nine months under house arrest

Sentence: Six years and three months in prison

Personal Comments

Is there a Bible account that has specifically encouraged you?

Thinking about Joseph’s example helped me while I was in the detention center. Joseph’s life changed overnight, and he spent many years in prison. He did not fully understand why this was happening to him, but he maintained his confidence in Jehovah and remained loyal. Meditating on this comforted me. My circumstances had also changed quickly. Like Joseph, I recognized that serving Jehovah and doing his will is what gives real meaning to life. I am more determined than ever to give everything I have to worshipping Jehovah and glorifying his name.