MAY 19, 2026
RUSSIA
BROTHER IMPRISONED | ‘Serving Jehovah Gives Meaning to Life’
BROTHER IMPRISONED | ‘Serving Jehovah Gives Meaning to Life’
On May 4, 2026, the Polyarniy District Court of the Murmansk Region convicted Brother Anatoliy Odintsov and sentenced him to six years and three months in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.
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As we each endure our own trials, we are determined to be “imitators of those who through faith and patience inherit the promises.”—Hebrews 6:12.