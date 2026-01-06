BROTHER IMPRISONED | “I Want to Imitate Their Example of Faith”

On December 23, 2025, the Sovetskiy District Court of Krasnodar convicted Brother Anatoliy Yevtushenko and sentenced him to two years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profile

Anatoliy Yevtushenko Born: 1971 (Ipatovo, Stavropol Territory) Baptized: 1999 Background: Worked as a taxi driver. Married Irina in 1997. They have one daughter Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses Sentence: Two years in prison Personal Comments What motivates you to remain faithful? The many servants of Jehovah who have endured persecution with dignity and honor inspire me. I am especially grateful for our brothers who loyally endured 26 years of terrible imprisonment in Eritrea. Whenever my heart feels heavy and I’m tempted to feel sorry for myself, I remember them, and I am immediately strengthened to keep going. I want to imitate their example of faith and become another unbreakable link in this long chain of loyal brothers and sisters. I consider it a great privilege to testify in court and glorify Jehovah’s name. But it is also my privilege to instill courage in my brothers and sisters through my own example.

The patience and endurance of those who courageously endure persecution serves as a pattern for us to follow as we remain confident in Jehovah’s mercy and tender affection.—James 5:10, 11.