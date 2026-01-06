Log In (opens new window)
JANUARY 6, 2026
RUSSIA

Brother Anatoliy Yevtushenko

BROTHER IMPRISONED | “I Want to Imitate Their Example of Faith”

On December 23, 2025, the Sovetskiy District Court of Krasnodar convicted Brother Anatoliy Yevtushenko and sentenced him to two years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profile

The patience and endurance of those who courageously endure persecution serves as a pattern for us to follow as we remain confident in Jehovah’s mercy and tender affection.—James 5:10, 11.

