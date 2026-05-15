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BROTHER IMPRISONED | “I Am a ‘Temporary Resident’ in This World”

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BROTHER IMPRISONED | “I Am a ‘Temporary Resident’ in This World”
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MAY 15, 2026
RUSSIA

Brother Oleg Artemov and his wife, Yuliya

BROTHER IMPRISONED | “I Am a ‘Temporary Resident’ in This World”

BROTHER IMPRISONED | “I Am a ‘Temporary Resident’ in This World”

On April 29, 2026, the Kalininskiy District Court of Chelyabinsk convicted Brother Oleg Artemov and sentenced him to six years and six months in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

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How reassuring it is to know that if we “let endurance complete its work,” we can become “sound in all respects, not lacking in anything.”—James 1:2-4.