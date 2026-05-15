BROTHER IMPRISONED | “I Am a ‘Temporary Resident’ in This World”

On April 29, 2026, the Kalininskiy District Court of Chelyabinsk convicted Brother Oleg Artemov and sentenced him to six years and six months in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profile

Oleg Artemov Born: 1995 (Kanashevo, Chelyabinsk Region) Baptized: 2012 Background: Worked in interior renovation. Married Yuliya in 2025 Charged with: Discussing the Bible and participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses Sentence: Six years and six months in prison Personal Comments How have these trials refined you? These unexpected challenges revealed certain traits in me that were not easy to confront. For example, I was disappointed when I realized that I might lose my freedom and be unable to achieve some of my long-term plans. Those goals were not wrong in themselves, but they were not spiritual in nature. Looking back, I can see that I was too focused on building a comfortable life and lost sight of the fact that I am a ‘temporary resident’ in this world, as Hebrews 11:13 says. Through prayer and with Jehovah’s support, I regained the right perspective. I’m grateful that Jehovah helped me discern the lesson in what initially seemed like a disappointment about my future plans. I am now focused on what really matters—my spiritual growth.

How reassuring it is to know that if we “let endurance complete its work,” we can become “sound in all respects, not lacking in anything.”—James 1:2-4.